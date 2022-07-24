Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
