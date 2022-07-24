Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

