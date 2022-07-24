Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 170 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 566.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.73.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.