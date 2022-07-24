Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

