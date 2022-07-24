Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210,150 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

