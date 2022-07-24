Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $31,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

