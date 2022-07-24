Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $175.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.58. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

