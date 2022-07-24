Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.62.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.88.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

