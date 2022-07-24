Morgan Stanley Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

