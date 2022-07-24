Morgan Stanley Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $53.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

