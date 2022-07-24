Morgan Stanley Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $222.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $168.96 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.12.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

