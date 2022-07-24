Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 160.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,669,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,787,000 after acquiring an additional 122,250 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

