Morgan Stanley Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $146.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after buying an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

