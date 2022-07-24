Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Morphic Trading Down 8.0 %

MORF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.45. Morphic has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

