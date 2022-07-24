Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

