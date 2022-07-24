Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

