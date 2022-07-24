Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 877 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

