Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 105,999 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

