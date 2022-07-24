Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $361.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

