Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

