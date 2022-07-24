Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.22.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
