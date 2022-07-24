Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

