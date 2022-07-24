Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,425,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,425,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

NYSE BAH opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.