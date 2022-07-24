Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

