Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Accenture by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.57 and a 200 day moving average of $312.95. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.