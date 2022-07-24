Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 528,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

RJF stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

