Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CP opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

