M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

