National Bank Financial Cuts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to C$7.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.