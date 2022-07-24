National Bank Financial Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $124.71 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.26.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $23,006,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.