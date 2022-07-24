National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKSH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.