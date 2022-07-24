Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NVGS opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $848.21 million, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.96. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Navigator by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Navigator by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 72,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

