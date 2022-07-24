Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 21.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

