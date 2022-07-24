Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($60.61) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.23) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($95.96) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Trading Up 3.1 %

ETR NEM opened at €61.20 ($61.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.21 and a 200-day moving average of €73.42. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.44. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €52.80 ($53.33) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($117.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.