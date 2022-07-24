Nestree (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $27.76 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $27.76 million and $1.71 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,689.57 or 1.00065722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044856 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

According to CryptoCompare, "Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. "

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

