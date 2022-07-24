Nestree Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $27.73 million and $1.77 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,304.30 or 0.99929227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00042621 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023728 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004391 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

