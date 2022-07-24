Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $299.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.