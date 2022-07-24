Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $211.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.74. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 32,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

