New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.55.

NEWR stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

