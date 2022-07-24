Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.