Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

