NewYorkCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $125.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00255385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

