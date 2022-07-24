NextDAO Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $633,659.50 and approximately $332,809.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,713.32 or 1.00033523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016965 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,393,839,799 coins and its circulating supply is 2,353,607,690 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

