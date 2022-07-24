NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

