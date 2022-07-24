NFT Alley (ALLEY) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $10,242.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032741 BTC.
About NFT Alley
NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley.
NFT Alley Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.