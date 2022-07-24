NFT Art Finance Price Down 3.4% This Week (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $464,800.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032682 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Coin Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
