NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $767.43 or 0.03507089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $136,583.30 and approximately $24.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

