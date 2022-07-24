Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

Nokia Oyj has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.10 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.00 ($6.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.