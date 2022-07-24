Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -11.27%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $2,608,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.