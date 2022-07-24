Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.34. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.