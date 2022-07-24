Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

